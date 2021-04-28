Veles (VLS) Trading 55.3% Higher Over Last Week

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $154,101.65 and approximately $10.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 55.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,030.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.40 or 0.04914388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.89 or 0.00465000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $883.59 or 0.01605641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.86 or 0.00782955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.12 or 0.00509035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00062339 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.42 or 0.00424162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004217 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,468 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,797 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.