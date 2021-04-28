Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Venus Concept currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.79.

VERO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $99.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.62. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

