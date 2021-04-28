Venus Market Cap Reaches $698.51 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $72.35 or 0.00131860 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $698.51 million and approximately $109.75 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,965.40 or 1.00178453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00041365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000940 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001856 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,654,795 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.