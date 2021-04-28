Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VEOEY opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEOEY. Barclays raised shares of Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

