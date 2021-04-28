Verge Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $58.92 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $808.98 million and approximately $58.92 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.14 or 0.00466834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000619 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,448,315,449 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

