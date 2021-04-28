Vericel (VCEL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Vericel to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. Vericel has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6,368,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.86.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,924 shares of company stock worth $5,282,094 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

