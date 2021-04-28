VeriCoin (VRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.59 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $426.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,757.43 or 1.00382722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00042142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00141015 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000935 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001741 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,604,960 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

