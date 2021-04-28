VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Shares Up 3.6%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.37. 85,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 261,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a current ratio of 25.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VerifyMe stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.38% of VerifyMe at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

