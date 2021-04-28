VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Shares Up 3.6%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.37. 85,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 261,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a current ratio of 25.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VerifyMe stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.38% of VerifyMe at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

