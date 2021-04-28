Veritiv (VRTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Veritiv to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.79 million, a P/E ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 2.03.

VRTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

