Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 34,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

