Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 297,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 138,159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 53,061 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 324,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 66,485 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VET stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. The firm had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

