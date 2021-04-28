Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Up 6.4%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 94,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,657,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

VET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.28.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $242.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.09 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 1,309,689 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,788,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 568,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 283,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 53,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

