Vertcoin Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00002731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $89.56 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,860.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,729.64 or 0.04975582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.08 or 0.00464953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $888.90 or 0.01620295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.09 or 0.00778502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.98 or 0.00523116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062225 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.18 or 0.00426863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,786,197 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.