Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.080-1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.88 billion-$4.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.08-$1.14 EPS.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,022,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

