Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.220-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.080-1.140 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.88.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. 6,022,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

