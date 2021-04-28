Vertiv Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,083 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,390% compared to the typical daily volume of 164 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vertiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Vertiv by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 29.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

NYSE VRT opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.