Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERU. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veru in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Veru by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after purchasing an additional 574,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Veru stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $665.91 million, a P/E ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

