Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Trading 10.5% Higher

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99. 45,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 755,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSPR. Benchmark began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.62.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

