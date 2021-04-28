Vesper (VSP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.42 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $38.76 or 0.00071327 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vesper has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Vesper has a market capitalization of $102.09 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00061130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00273512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $559.92 or 0.01030280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.22 or 0.00729063 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00025743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,309.36 or 0.99931586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,593 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

