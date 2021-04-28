Viacoin (VIA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.25 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00003196 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $40.69 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.02 or 0.00466054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000604 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,000 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

