ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s current price.

VIAC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

VIAC opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

