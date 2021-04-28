Victoria (LON:VCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $948.00

Shares of Victoria plc (LON:VCP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 948 ($12.39) and last traded at GBX 948 ($12.39), with a volume of 33117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 920 ($12.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Victoria from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 845.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 670.51. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

