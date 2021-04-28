Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCTR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 68.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

