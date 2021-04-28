VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ) Shares Down 0.2%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.76 and last traded at $33.80. 1,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04.

