VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) Shares Down 0.3%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID)’s share price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.53 and last traded at $32.58. 794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.23.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.