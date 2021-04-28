VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.12 and last traded at $64.11. Approximately 39,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 62,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.98.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.