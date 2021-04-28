VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) Trading Up 0.2%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.20 and last traded at $56.17. Approximately 3,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 9,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95.

