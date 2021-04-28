VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.41

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.41 and traded as high as $64.51. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $64.51, with a volume of 479 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.