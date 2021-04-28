VIDT Datalink Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.26 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $42.26 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00065543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00020509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00072161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.96 or 0.00830527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00096358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001501 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.