Vidya (VIDYA) Price Up 36.3% This Week

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Vidya has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vidya has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vidya

VIDYA is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,359,208 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

