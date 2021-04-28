Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $37.21 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,414 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 429.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 39,258 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 307.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Apple by 284.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Apple by 327.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 139,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.55 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

