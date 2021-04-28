Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.01

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and traded as high as $11.67. Vince shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 1,029 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Vince from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Vince alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $137.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vince by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vince by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vince by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.