Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.69

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 5514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 430.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 962.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 144,919 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

