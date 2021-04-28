Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) will post $4.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.27 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $19.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $20.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.42 billion to $24.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 28,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

