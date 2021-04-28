VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Up 234.7% in April

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, a growth of 234.7% from the March 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VirTra stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. VirTra has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a PE ratio of -290.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. VirTra had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Research analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VirTra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of VirTra as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

