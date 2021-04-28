Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Virtu Financial worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.39.

Shares of VIRT opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

