Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Update

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,054,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QEBR opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Virtual Medical International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.

Virtual Medical International Company Profile

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

