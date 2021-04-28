Visa Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.63 Per Share (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Visa in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $7.63 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.85.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.50. The company had a trading volume of 116,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,486,104. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.69. The stock has a market cap of $457.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa has a twelve month low of $170.38 and a twelve month high of $232.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $639,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,041,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $220,457,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

