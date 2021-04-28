Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

GPM Growth Investors Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 78.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 221.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 150,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 12.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.85.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $4.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,486,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $170.38 and a one year high of $232.95. The firm has a market cap of $457.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

