Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 21.3% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 19.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,454,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $519,763,000 after acquiring an additional 399,294 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 37,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE V opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $448.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.85.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
