Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 21.3% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 19.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,454,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $519,763,000 after acquiring an additional 399,294 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 37,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $448.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.85.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

