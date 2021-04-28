Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.85.

NYSE V traded up $3.50 on Wednesday, hitting $233.41. 164,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,486,104. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.38 and a twelve month high of $232.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

