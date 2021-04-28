Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Increased by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 4.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.41. The company had a trading volume of 164,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,486,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.69. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.38 and a twelve month high of $232.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.85.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

