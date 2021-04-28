Visa Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.58 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Visa in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $5.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.65.

V has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.85.

V opened at $233.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $455.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa has a 12 month low of $170.38 and a 12 month high of $232.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 150,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

