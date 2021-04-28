Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on V. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.85.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.87 and a 200 day moving average of $209.69. Visa has a 12 month low of $170.38 and a 12 month high of $232.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

