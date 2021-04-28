Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on V. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.85.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.87 and a 200 day moving average of $209.69. Visa has a 12 month low of $170.38 and a 12 month high of $232.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
