Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.57.

Visa stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.93. 255,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,486,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa has a 12-month low of $170.38 and a 12-month high of $232.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.87 and its 200-day moving average is $209.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

