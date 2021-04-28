Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.57.
Visa stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.93. 255,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,486,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa has a 12-month low of $170.38 and a 12-month high of $232.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.87 and its 200-day moving average is $209.69.
In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
