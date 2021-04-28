Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Visa stock traded up $3.52 on Wednesday, reaching $233.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,486,104. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $455.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a twelve month low of $170.38 and a twelve month high of $232.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

