Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.85.
Shares of V stock opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1 year low of $170.38 and a 1 year high of $232.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.69. The company has a market cap of $448.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
