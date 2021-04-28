Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.85.

Shares of V stock opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1 year low of $170.38 and a 1 year high of $232.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.69. The company has a market cap of $448.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

