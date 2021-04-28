Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $265.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.93.
Shares of V traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.63. 224,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,486,104. The firm has a market cap of $458.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.69. Visa has a 12-month low of $170.38 and a 12-month high of $232.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 221.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 150,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 12.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
