Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $265.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.93.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.63. 224,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,486,104. The firm has a market cap of $458.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.69. Visa has a 12-month low of $170.38 and a 12-month high of $232.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 221.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 150,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 12.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.