Visa (NYSE:V) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $235.72 and last traded at $235.56, with a volume of 69421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $229.91.

The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.85.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $639,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Visa by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,041,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $220,457,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $458.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.69.

About Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.