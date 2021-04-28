Visa (NYSE:V) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $235.72 and last traded at $235.56, with a volume of 69421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $229.91.
The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.85.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $639,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Visa by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,041,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $220,457,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $458.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.69.
About Visa (NYSE:V)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
