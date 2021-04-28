Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,201.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3,197.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

