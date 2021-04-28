Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,201.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3,197.83.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
